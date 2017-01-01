Hacker News
Elon Musk has launched a company that hopes to link your brain to a computer
businessinsider.com
by
gerosan
53 minutes ago
1 comment
dkarapetyan
3 minutes ago
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Elon preaches the safe AI bible but somehow misses the obvious issues with linking your brain to a computer.
