Elon Musk has launched a company that hopes to link your brain to a computer (businessinsider.com)
1 point by gerosan 53 minutes ago





The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Elon preaches the safe AI bible but somehow misses the obvious issues with linking your brain to a computer.

