Ask HN: Would you use a recurring self-emailer?
1 point by eelliott 4 minutes ago
There are a lot of things I need to remind myself and the best way to get them would be as a morning digest email from myself to myself. Or potentially at different times of the day.

Would anyone else use such a thing?






