|Ask HN: Other communities like HN?
1 point by espitia 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I am always impressed by the quality and depth of the commentary on HN. After having read the articles posted, I gain a lot of value by having my perspective challenged many times over in the comments.
As HN is focused on tech only, do you guys know of similar communities (quality of commentary/discussion) around the web that focuses on other niches?
