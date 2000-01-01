I stopped reading when the article said travel agents are irrelevant for anyone but boutique wealthy travelers. A large amount of corporate and government travel is routinely booked through agents, who receive a routine fee.
Hard to believe there is anything good in this article when so much of it in the opening paragraphs is facially inaccurate.
Not sure why the author thinks travel agents are useless. You don't (or shouldn't be) paying them so it's not like only the rich benefit. I used an agent recently when I was meeting someone in Orlando and needed our flights to arrive around the same time and have transportation waiting. A lot less stressful than trying to compare between carriers. My agent was able to track our flights and had to move the driver back an hour due to a delay - something I couldn't have done easily from the air.
...they sell through aggregators, just not to the general public. For business travel they pretty much have to, otherwise they'll miss out on the market (large companies usually requiring their employees to book business travel through a central agency).
"$99 for a room!" Great!. Erm, for tonight. Only. It's "$299 for every other night". Not so great.
Eventually it became clear that staying in Connecticut and taking the train in was a huge improvement.
Two topics missing from this article are AirBnB and low-cost airlines that fly to smaller airports. AirBnB does not compete with aggregators and cannot be shut out on the supply side by hotels. Do low-cost airlines (like Norwegian) benefit from customer discovery via aggregators?
Do aggregators change prices based on geographic location of the buyer? The article mentioned an experiment with higher prices for OSX buyers.
It makes sense, it's not in the airlines or hotels best interest to give lower prices to external OTAs and by providing better fares on their website they cut the middleman. It's also the reason why hotel chain tend to not reward user with status and points if they book through an aggregator.
I just looked at Google flights and most offerings are under £400 return (GOA-JFK). Even in mid-august I struggled to find flights above £600. Either that guy is flying business (management consultant, maybe then) or he seriously got shafted on price.
Just had a look - premium economy is £900, business is almost £2000.
EDIT: Interesting, it gets a lot more expensive the other way around. Though Google does suggest Milan as an alternative route, which drops the price to £400 again. It seems like the hop from Genoa to the international hub makes the difference.
Or you could get a train from Milan, which is only 85 miles.
Recently I had to make a last minute change in a hotel reservation via Agoda, but they require you to pay the full amount in order to cancel the reservation, and then re-do the booking.
So instead I called the hotel directly and got my reservation changed without any extra cost.
