How long until we get .ai top level domains?
1 point
by
lobo_tuerto
10 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
matthberg
5 minutes ago
They are available from 101domains.com, 2 years for $144 by the look of it.
https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-best-domain-registrar-for-...
reply
