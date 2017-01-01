Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Is Comcst ripping you off even more than you think? (jeffreymartens.com)
Comcast ripped me off much more than that. My HOA signed a (incredible bad) deal with Comcast to provide basic channels (the ones nobody wants) for $35/unit for 3 years. Then, Comcast's rep allegedly* forged the contract to last 8 years instead of 3.

The stupid manager lost the emails, Comcast presented the (allegedly* forged) 8-year contract and so the HOA paid it until the manager found the original signed contract (years later) and compared it to the forged version. Then Comcast still insisted on the 8-year until we hired a lawyer.

This alleged* fraud was worth $378,000.

* It was never proven in court but the evidence is pretty strong. The forged pages have inconsistent numbering, scanner marks, wording, and date format.

This is interesting. I had the same experience in Mountain View - paid for 100mbps+ service, and only got 30 - and even that was haphazard.

I went through a series of support requests. I eventually complained to the FCC and cancelled service. Once I involved the FCC, I had a rep call me, say they absolutely understood why I would cancel given my experience and wish me well. They provided me a partial refund for service levels that they never provided me with, and for days which I received no service.

I'm on Sonic now and I've been happy with them. The few times I've had problems they have been very responsive, and you definitely get the sense that their techs know what they are doing. They scoffed at the idea that they would ever sell their customer's data after the recent bill passed, and pointed out that although they resell AT&T service, their contract prevents AT&T from selling it either. It's the only ISP that has made a statement about their intentions publicly. I get a lower service level than what comcast promised, but I actually get that speed, and sometimes burst higher than promised.

I used my own modem from the start with Comcast (bought specifically for their service), but after about 6 months I was having problems with the modem being disconnected multiple times per day, and sometimes unable to reconnect for hours at a time.

Comcast support insisted that my modem was unsupported, despite it being present on their supported modems list. After about 3 calls I gave up and started researching on my own, and eventually discovered that some of the incoming signal strengths were way off what they should be. Crossed my fingers and checked the box outside the house, and yup, Comcast had wired it up with a single cheap 6 way splitter. Replaced it with a quality 2 way splitter, and now I can at least get decent service for the absurd price I pay.

I complained about my speeds and they upgraded my router to a newer one. I find it pretty unacceptable that when I'm renting equipment from them, they don't provide me the equipment that is the speed of the pipe I pay for unless I complain...

"Pretty poor coverage" sounds like the author was relying on Wi-Fi for connectivity. I wouldn't trust an ISP-provided combo modem/router to do anything more than the bare minimum when it comes to wireless, most likely a single chain 2.4 GHz network (and 5 GHz if you're lucky). Replacing it with Google Wifi which is a Wave2 802.11ac 5 GHz device with Beamforming will make a world of difference.

Intentionally supplying old hardware that can't reach high speeds (eg a DOCSIS 2 modem) is actually bad for them as it wastes frequency.

In many apartment buildings the 2.4 Ghz spectrum is just too crowded. Just using a cheap 5Ghz 11n without breamforming would likely solve the problem. I've got at least 40 bss's on 2.4 and I'm the only one on 5Ghz. It's crazy.

I'd say Comcast should use 5Ghz but then that spectrum will get crowded too.

I'd wonder about the same. Easy to test by plugging the Google router into the Xfinity one.

The other factor could be the Xfinity wifi sharing feature (customers can connect to other routers). Could be causing some issues or interference.

Don't use Speedtest.net. The major providers all prioritize their traffic and it gives unrealistic results.

I built a graphical console-based speed tester (client+server) that you can run yourself to get a more accurate picture and test between your home and servers you actually use:

https://github.com/chrissnell/sparkyfish

Would also recommend fast.com, which uses Netflix cdn as the test, and so theoretically will reflect actual usage.

reply


For firewall rule purposes, I wish your program would have used 5201 by default, the standard iperf port.

I appreciate the tool you've built. Having options is awesome.

That being said, when you know that Comcast and others prioritize their traffic through Speedtest AND you encounter subpar speeds even with this allocation in place, you know there is a problem.

Switching to 5 GHz instead of 2.4 GHz has made this magnitude of difference for me in the past.

Today, at home, I haven't had dedicated internet connectivity for 4 years. I log in to the xfinitywifi SSID that some of my neighbors in my apartment complex are probably broadcasting via my parents' comcast account and get good speeds. I'm on it right now and speedtest.net shows 30 Mbps down, 2 Mbps up. Plenty enough for my purposes, including Netflix.

I switch to tethering on my AT&T device if needed for 15-25 GB 4G data each month; the "unlimited" plans offered by carriers today don't provide more than 10 GB of high speed data in contrast. Not sure how much longer this setup will work, but I plan on continuing it for as long as I can; the cost savings really add up.

A side-effect of this that I've noticed is increased operational awareness on my part. Comcast MITMs any unencrypted HTTP traffic and injects in a "powered by xfinitywifi" banner that is a great reminder to not trust the network. :)

The best thing anyone can do is swap out the junky cable modem + WiFi router combos they rent to you. They're horrible under standard usage, bad when lots of clients are connected, bad wifi range, low memory, require frequent reboots, etc.

For about $70 (about 5mos of rental charges) you can get a Surfboard barebones Docsis 3 modem that will vastly outperform whatever junk they rent out.

After that you could get a TP-Link Archer C7 for sub $80 that will have good range and performance for that price point.

So within about the first year you've broken even with vastly superior components and you'll be able to take them with you to any cable provider you wind up using in the future.

I get why most people don't do this, they don't even know it's possible, but I'm amazed when colleagues in the industry are still running the company hardware.

This is a thing I would kind of want to do, but I've never bothered to figure out how. Like how will I know if it's a compatible modem, or better than what's there? How do you configure it?

So those are my reasons.

https://www.xfinity.com/support/internet/list-of-approved-ca...

To configure it, you just plug it in. I think you may have to call them after you plugged it in and then activate it on their end.

https://mydeviceinfo.xfinity.com/ will walk you through finding which devices your local service + speed work with. Spoiler: most DOCSIS 3.0 modems are compatible.

Buy it, unplug your existing modem, plug the new one in, and call Comcast. I had mine out of the box and up and running in all of 15 minutes (most of that was spent on hold and waiting for the modem to reboot).

http://thewirecutter.com/reviews/best-cable-modem/

You can figure this sort of thing out with less than 1 hour of effort.

http://mynewmodem.comcast.net/ Lists most of the modems you can purchase from amazon. They have a slightly larger list of supported modems but many of them are noy sold to the public like some Cisco models.

Yeah I own my own modem/router forced Comcast to setup my own stuff rather than rent from them but I made sure it was a Comcast compatible modem.

TP-Link is Chinese crap, please stop recommending it. Thanks.

Ubiquiti is fine, and Debian-based, to boot.

Is it possible your wireless channel was overused? Most of my neighbors have comcast, as do we. I've had poor coverage and connection also, couldnt even get our wireless printer to work anymore. I used a program called WifiInfoView and viewed how many nearby wireless networks there were, their signal strengths, and set my router to a channel that wasn't being used.

Cleared up all of our problems instantly. I would check this, perhaps his google modem was preset to another channel.

On the subject of class actions: it's most likely impossible.

In their terms of service they will undoubtedly state that you agree to go to arbitration rather than court, and they have you explicitly waive your right to a class action.

Also the terms of service makes it very clear that the speeds they quote on their ads are essentially entirely theoretical.

I'm with you, my Comcast bill is now $160 a month for internet and TV. However perhaps the old modem was not DOCSIS 3.0 and the new one is? I'm guessing the new modem is just better hardware thus the increased throughput. No grand conspiracy.

Go buy your own DOCSIS 3.0 modem from Amazon and stop paying the monthly rental.

I just decided to jump on the cord cutting bandwagon. My bill was ~$180 and I was able to get it down to $97 for the "best Internet". My cost for PlayStation Vue is $29.99 plus $15 for HBO. It streams to the PS4 and Amazon Fire TV. I am very happy with the change simply because I am not giving Comcast more money than I have to.

I need sports though, that's the problem.

You can opt for the league-provided services, or if you look on the internet you'll quickly find services that are better than the officially-provided ones themselves.

Its one thing if their service is unreliable, but another when the hardware they rent us doesn't even support the service speeds they sell us.

Class action?

Nope. Good luck with that.

This person seems very confused as to how to verify the truth of something before calling for media attention.

I'll counter Jeffrey Martens' anecdotal evidence with my own. I've had Comcast in my last 3 residences, leasing equipment provided by Comcast. In each case, performance was as advertised.

Why not call for a technician? I mean if you're using their equipment and all, at least give them the chance to fix it.

They'll bill you more for an hour of a technician's time than the cost to just buy a new modem/router.

Umm, they ship a crappy radio in their wifi device. They know this, the technician "installing" it even told me not to use it.

I had nearly the exact same results after disabling wifi and patching in an Apple Airport Express that I could connect to using 5GHz spectrum.. Speeds jumped from 25Mbps down to ~95Mbps down and latency dropped from 20ms to 9ms.

I wonder how much of that has to do with their providing "xfinity" wifi to anyone nearby who wants to share your cable line?

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xfinity#Xfinity_WiFi

Just turn it off, I did when I was using Comcast equipment last year. You dont owe Comcast any favors.

FWIW Comcast claims this will not affect the speed [0]. At the low speeds in the OP's article, this is likely the case.

[0] https://www.xfinity.com/support/internet/xfinity-wifi-hotspo...

She probably had an old DOCSIS 1 modem from a few years ago. You could only get 30MBPS with that. They usually tell you that on the phone when you try to upgrade, but they've been giving free upgrades without you asking in SF. I had to buy a DOCSIS 3.0 modem to get the best speeds.

Comcast's business practices aren't great, but I will give them credit. I get every Mbps that they claim I am supposed to get. This is plugged into my router (Turris Omnia) and my cable modem (self-owned Arris SB6190).

http://www.dslreports.com/speedtest/13090043

Of course, there's always the suspicion that ISPs, including Comcast, give priority to the various speed-test sites...

http://www.dslreports.com/forum/r28685577-Speed-comcast-spee...

You are using your own equipment, right? Thats the point of this post....their equipment doesn't support their service speeds, you have to use your own.

It's almost hilarious how cheap and bad the Xfinity modem/router combo is. Any kind of configuration via the web interface is a dice roll on whether or not the settings actually take. If you're lucky, your configuration changes get applied, but don't expect them to be displayed.

I guess whatever little money it cost to build went into the annoyingly bright white LEDs on the front of the case.

I did the same thing, swapped out an xfinity provided cable modem for my own. I definitely have better speeds now. My modem supports more channels

Another way to get the advertised speeds is to regularly call and complain. From my experience, they'll dial your speed up, just to stop you from calling in all the time.

You also need to keep in mind if you bought your own modem that you may need to upgrade the firmware (or worse case, a new modem) to get advertised speeds. This generally is advertised as 8x4 channels or better. My old surfboard tops out at 150Mbps.

That seems to be common practice, also in Europe, across providers. And a single look at the GPL source code for your cable modem usually offers the reason (ancient kernels, slow CPUs, more security nightmares than you ever wanted to see)... replace your provider-supplied modem by an AVM FritzBox Cable and boom, gone are the wifi and cable speed problems.

Not to mention that AVM has quite a good track record when it comes to security fixes... way better than every other SOHO router vendor I have encountered.

Downside: newer FritzBoxes are way less open than they used to be (no Telnet, no selfbuilt firmware support), and they can't do VLAN.

(Not employed or business related with AVM, just an extremely happy customer)

Yes.

At a guess this is a result of Comcast using the absolute, most mindbogglingly cheap hardware on the planet Earth. Second to that I would guess some kind of incompetence, and only after that would I seriously entertain what amounts to theft.

You are probably right about cheap equipment and incompetence, but isn't it still fraud if they sell you something that they knowingly can't offer?

If I rent a car and pay extra for a 4WD, but the 4WD doesn't work, I want my money back. Is this different?

It's the same. You can sue for breach of implied warranty. They may try to get out of it by saying 'speeds up to'. But if the device can't do that then yes you'd have a good argument.

My speedometer goes "up to" 180mph, but my car will certainly never get there. Is Volkswagen guilty of fraud? (Well, not in this particular case...)

They said 4WD, not "up to" 4WD. OTOH, they only say "up to" n mpbs.

If you want guaranteed minimum speeds, you can pay an order of magnitude more for a business class connection.

Yes.

