The stupid manager lost the emails, Comcast presented the (allegedly* forged) 8-year contract and so the HOA paid it until the manager found the original signed contract (years later) and compared it to the forged version. Then Comcast still insisted on the 8-year until we hired a lawyer.
This alleged* fraud was worth $378,000.
* It was never proven in court but the evidence is pretty strong. The forged pages have inconsistent numbering, scanner marks, wording, and date format.
I went through a series of support requests. I eventually complained to the FCC and cancelled service. Once I involved the FCC, I had a rep call me, say they absolutely understood why I would cancel given my experience and wish me well. They provided me a partial refund for service levels that they never provided me with, and for days which I received no service.
I'm on Sonic now and I've been happy with them. The few times I've had problems they have been very responsive, and you definitely get the sense that their techs know what they are doing. They scoffed at the idea that they would ever sell their customer's data after the recent bill passed, and pointed out that although they resell AT&T service, their contract prevents AT&T from selling it either. It's the only ISP that has made a statement about their intentions publicly. I get a lower service level than what comcast promised, but I actually get that speed, and sometimes burst higher than promised.
Comcast support insisted that my modem was unsupported, despite it being present on their supported modems list. After about 3 calls I gave up and started researching on my own, and eventually discovered that some of the incoming signal strengths were way off what they should be. Crossed my fingers and checked the box outside the house, and yup, Comcast had wired it up with a single cheap 6 way splitter. Replaced it with a quality 2 way splitter, and now I can at least get decent service for the absurd price I pay.
Intentionally supplying old hardware that can't reach high speeds (eg a DOCSIS 2 modem) is actually bad for them as it wastes frequency.
I'd say Comcast should use 5Ghz but then that spectrum will get crowded too.
The other factor could be the Xfinity wifi sharing feature (customers can connect to other routers). Could be causing some issues or interference.
I built a graphical console-based speed tester (client+server) that you can run yourself to get a more accurate picture and test between your home and servers you actually use:
https://github.com/chrissnell/sparkyfish
That being said, when you know that Comcast and others prioritize their traffic through Speedtest AND you encounter subpar speeds even with this allocation in place, you know there is a problem.
Today, at home, I haven't had dedicated internet connectivity for 4 years. I log in to the xfinitywifi SSID that some of my neighbors in my apartment complex are probably broadcasting via my parents' comcast account and get good speeds. I'm on it right now and speedtest.net shows 30 Mbps down, 2 Mbps up. Plenty enough for my purposes, including Netflix.
I switch to tethering on my AT&T device if needed for 15-25 GB 4G data each month; the "unlimited" plans offered by carriers today don't provide more than 10 GB of high speed data in contrast. Not sure how much longer this setup will work, but I plan on continuing it for as long as I can; the cost savings really add up.
A side-effect of this that I've noticed is increased operational awareness on my part. Comcast MITMs any unencrypted HTTP traffic and injects in a "powered by xfinitywifi" banner that is a great reminder to not trust the network. :)
For about $70 (about 5mos of rental charges) you can get a Surfboard barebones Docsis 3 modem that will vastly outperform whatever junk they rent out.
After that you could get a TP-Link Archer C7 for sub $80 that will have good range and performance for that price point.
So within about the first year you've broken even with vastly superior components and you'll be able to take them with you to any cable provider you wind up using in the future.
I get why most people don't do this, they don't even know it's possible, but I'm amazed when colleagues in the industry are still running the company hardware.
So those are my reasons.
To configure it, you just plug it in. I think you may have to call them after you plugged it in and then activate it on their end.
Buy it, unplug your existing modem, plug the new one in, and call Comcast. I had mine out of the box and up and running in all of 15 minutes (most of that was spent on hold and waiting for the modem to reboot).
You can figure this sort of thing out with less than 1 hour of effort.
Ubiquiti is fine, and Debian-based, to boot.
Cleared up all of our problems instantly. I would check this, perhaps his google modem was preset to another channel.
In their terms of service they will undoubtedly state that you agree to go to arbitration rather than court, and they have you explicitly waive your right to a class action.
Also the terms of service makes it very clear that the speeds they quote on their ads are essentially entirely theoretical.
Go buy your own DOCSIS 3.0 modem from Amazon and stop paying the monthly rental.
Class action?
I had nearly the exact same results after disabling wifi and patching in an Apple Airport Express that I could connect to using 5GHz spectrum.. Speeds jumped from 25Mbps down to ~95Mbps down and latency dropped from 20ms to 9ms.
I guess whatever little money it cost to build went into the annoyingly bright white LEDs on the front of the case.
Not to mention that AVM has quite a good track record when it comes to security fixes... way better than every other SOHO router vendor I have encountered.
Downside: newer FritzBoxes are way less open than they used to be (no Telnet, no selfbuilt firmware support), and they can't do VLAN.
(Not employed or business related with AVM, just an extremely happy customer)
If I rent a car and pay extra for a 4WD, but the 4WD doesn't work, I want my money back. Is this different?
They said 4WD, not "up to" 4WD. OTOH, they only say "up to" n mpbs.
If you want guaranteed minimum speeds, you can pay an order of magnitude more for a business class connection.
