Show HN: NilPass, the only password manager that's truly impenetrable (nilpass.com)
While I first wrote an article about the absurdities of information security [in 2011][1], this specific extension is an idea I've had for a few years (since [June 2015][2]) - due to the absurd nature of the idea, I wanted to launch it on April Fools' Day, but that ended up causing it to be [dismissed as a joke out of hand altogether][3], so I figured I'd wait a day before posting it to Hacker News.

While the premise of the extension sounds like a joke, it's legitimately a good idea, and [one others have had independently of this][4]. I explain some of the thoughts and motivations behind NilPass's design here: https://nilpass.com/seriously/

