http://remember.org/witness/babiyar
The story of how the poem was published is also interesting. When Yevtushenko brought the poem to the editor of the magazine in which it was to be published, the editor asked to make a call to his wife before making the decision. The editor realized that publishing this poem would be the end of his career, and he wanted to get his wife's blessing. Ultimately they decided to go ahead, and the editor was fired from his job on the next day.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Babi_Yar_in_poetry
On the contrary, I don't think any kind of commentary could make the impact of those links less or worse, if you do read them be prepared to be moved in a way that you had not planned on for Sunday evening and that will likely be with you for the rest of the week (or your life, depending on how such things impact you).
The links are here for context, not as criticism or commentary, and they're in the order that I intended them to be, which was no accident.
