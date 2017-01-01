Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Yevgeny Yevtushenko has died (theguardian.com)
23 points by lermontov 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Babi_Yar

http://remember.org/witness/babiyar

reply


The context to this is that Yevtushenko was a Soviet poet who wrote a poem named Babi Yar in the 1960s that exposed what was essentially an official policy of Holocaust denial on the part of the government at the time.

The story of how the poem was published is also interesting. When Yevtushenko brought the poem to the editor of the magazine in which it was to be published, the editor asked to make a call to his wife before making the decision. The editor realized that publishing this poem would be the end of his career, and he wanted to get his wife's blessing. Ultimately they decided to go ahead, and the editor was fired from his job on the next day.

reply


Let me suggest that if you check these links, you check the second one first. The lack of commentary here and the order in which they are given might be misleading. I mistook this as criticism, as a cryptic statement that this man should not be mourned. That does not appear to be what this is, based on the content of the second link. (Currently, Wikipedia is on top and Remember.org is on bottom, just in case the OP decides to switch it up without commentary.)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Babi_Yar_in_poetry

reply


> I mistook this as criticism, as a cryptic statement that this man should not be mourned.

On the contrary, I don't think any kind of commentary could make the impact of those links less or worse, if you do read them be prepared to be moved in a way that you had not planned on for Sunday evening and that will likely be with you for the rest of the week (or your life, depending on how such things impact you).

The links are here for context, not as criticism or commentary, and they're in the order that I intended them to be, which was no accident.

reply




