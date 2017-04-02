Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Tesla Ships 25,000 Vehicles in First Quarter, Beating Estimates
(
bloomberg.com
)
21 points
by
rayuela
9 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
JonRB
17 minutes ago
See also
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14018765
reply
SticksAndBreaks
21 minutes ago
I misread, and for a moment expected Giant Ships, transporting energy via pumped empty baphyspheres from offshore solarfarms.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply