Tesla delivers a record number of vehicles during the first quarter 2017 ~25,000 (electrek.co)
29 points by davidiach 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Much of the gains are coming from a huge increase in the (more expensive) Model X deliveries.

    2016 Q1 model S: 12,420
    2017 Q1 model S: 13,450

    2016 Q1 model X:  2,400
    2017 Q1 model X: 11,550
For guidance, Tesla wrote in their 2016 Q4 letter (dated Feb 22, 2017):

> We expect to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 Model S and Model X vehicles combined in the first half of 2017

So they're on track.

Regarding the price of TSLA, perhaps someone can help: If Tesla were to somehow sell 500,000 Model 3's in 2018, and make a net profit of 15% on each $35,000 car (very high, the auto industry majors make ~5%), and somehow had all the capital necessary paid for, and no financing or other costs they would earn:

500,000 * $5,250 = $2.6 BB in profit

With ~160 MM shares outstanding that's an EPS of ~$16.

At $270/share, that's a P/E of ~17 -- cheap, but not incredibly so.

In other words, if everything goes perfectly, buying shares now would be "sort of cheap", equivalent to a ~6% return. Obviously, the shares have a lot of risk.

This is practically best-case. So how do you justify buying at these levels, with the risks involved? You can't say "growth" without modelling it. Do you expect TSLA to sell a million cars a year, or more with these types of margins? Where will the earnings come from?

I've been holding Tesla for a long time. Currently I'm more optimistic about the company than when I bought it, which seemed fairly risky when I bought it.

I think the room for growth and market expansion (Important Electric Things and energy future) is very large. I think trying to compute how the math will get there is a mistake, short of making sure that they are not going to run out of money.

Being long technology stocks is a strange game. If you're long IBM or AAPL right now, you're more or less betting that the future is going to look pretty much the same. It's almost a misnomer to call them technology stocks.

There are only a handful of public companies you can bet on (Tesla and Amazon are probably the most obvious) that are really betting big on the future. The dividends of these will be unknown.

Think about it this way: If you did your same math, could you have expected or predicted Amazon's AWS success? If you want to bet on the future, you have to make sure the company isn't going bankrupt, then you have to look more to the processes that the company produces, moreso than the [current] products.

>I think trying to compute how the math will get there is a mistake

I think the exact opposite; buying stocks without knowing how much you are paying for profit is a mistake.

>It's almost a misnomer to call them technology stocks.

10 years ago Apple revolutionized the tech industry with a cell phone. Now they aren't a tech company?

>If you did your same math, could you have expected or predicted Amazon's AWS success?

Do you think the people behind AWS didn't model the potential cloud services market, and were taken by surprise by the success?

I don't follow TSLA closely, and have no opinion about the stock, but I suppose the bull case would be that much of the revenue will come from selling things besides cars - batteries and home power systems I would guess. The car is just a battery with wheels that you can use to store all the extra solar power you generate from your Tesla roof. The bet is that this isn't (just) yet another car company, it's the energy company of the future.

>The car is just a battery with wheels

I think this sentence is what could make Tesla fail, as a car-company at least...

The people long on TSLA are not expecting a payout by 2018, much like investors in Amazon did not expect a profit in 1998 after a 1997 IPO.

>The people long on TSLA are not expecting a payout by 2018

This doesn't represent a single year payout, it represents a hypothetical annual payout of dividends.

If the payout comes later than 2018, then you should pay less for it today. So what year? How much will the earnings be? How will those earnings be achieved (how many cars sold)?

Tesla is a long-term bet, but a virtue of the stock market is that the market's horizon for payouts is potentially much longer than any individual's. If I'm holding a bunch of TSLA stock and want a payout in 2018, it doesn't matter to me what Tesla's profits are in 2018, it only matters how optimistic the market is about Tesla's long-term future- since that dictates how much I can sell my shares for in 2018. If Elon Musk shuts down sales altogether in 2018 but somehow convinces everyone that 2019 (or later) will be a complete blockbuster year, it still works out in my favor, since the market has superhuman patience I lack.

Are VW sales increasing 69% YOY too? Do their cars have an ASP of about $100,000?

Apples and bananas.

