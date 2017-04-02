2016 Q1 model S: 12,420
2017 Q1 model S: 13,450
2016 Q1 model X: 2,400
2017 Q1 model X: 11,550
> We expect to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 Model S and Model X vehicles combined in the first half of 2017
So they're on track.
reply
500,000 * $5,250 = $2.6 BB in profit
With ~160 MM shares outstanding that's an EPS of ~$16.
At $270/share, that's a P/E of ~17 -- cheap, but not incredibly so.
In other words, if everything goes perfectly, buying shares now would be "sort of cheap", equivalent to a ~6% return. Obviously, the shares have a lot of risk.
This is practically best-case. So how do you justify buying at these levels, with the risks involved? You can't say "growth" without modelling it. Do you expect TSLA to sell a million cars a year, or more with these types of margins? Where will the earnings come from?
I think the room for growth and market expansion (Important Electric Things and energy future) is very large. I think trying to compute how the math will get there is a mistake, short of making sure that they are not going to run out of money.
Being long technology stocks is a strange game. If you're long IBM or AAPL right now, you're more or less betting that the future is going to look pretty much the same. It's almost a misnomer to call them technology stocks.
There are only a handful of public companies you can bet on (Tesla and Amazon are probably the most obvious) that are really betting big on the future. The dividends of these will be unknown.
Think about it this way: If you did your same math, could you have expected or predicted Amazon's AWS success? If you want to bet on the future, you have to make sure the company isn't going bankrupt, then you have to look more to the processes that the company produces, moreso than the [current] products.
I think the exact opposite; buying stocks without knowing how much you are paying for profit is a mistake.
>It's almost a misnomer to call them technology stocks.
10 years ago Apple revolutionized the tech industry with a cell phone. Now they aren't a tech company?
>If you did your same math, could you have expected or predicted Amazon's AWS success?
Do you think the people behind AWS didn't model the potential cloud services market, and were taken by surprise by the success?
I think this sentence is what could make Tesla fail, as a car-company at least...
This doesn't represent a single year payout, it represents a hypothetical annual payout of dividends.
If the payout comes later than 2018, then you should pay less for it today. So what year? How much will the earnings be? How will those earnings be achieved (how many cars sold)?
Apples and bananas.
> We expect to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 Model S and Model X vehicles combined in the first half of 2017
So they're on track.
reply