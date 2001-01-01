Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Someone should figure out the mean length of time between article repeats on HN. And then find some correlation with university degrees and job tenure.

Any time you're generating percentage data that should sum to 100, not appreciating floating point math will burn you.

For those interested, the largest remainder method (https://gist.github.com/hijonathan/e597addcc327c9bd017c) is useful for dealing with this.

Rexx has decimal arithmetics so 0.1+0.2 is 0.3 ...

http://www.rexxla.org/events/2001/mike/rexxsy01.PDF

Whats going on with the second D example?

That "digits=18" in R example probably bothers me more than it should.

The C++ code could use std::numeric_limits<double>:: max_digits10 instead of the magical 17!

That reads like the code equivalent of involuntarily burping in polite company.

Why does PHP produce 0.3 instead?

Third example in the article:

PHP converts 0.30000000000000004 to a string and shortens it to "0.3". To achieve the desired floating point result, adjust the precision ini setting: ini_set("precision", 17).

