If anyone is interested in learning Redux (or React), I keep a big list of links to high-quality tutorials and articles on React, Redux, and related topics, at https://github.com/markerikson/react-redux-links . Specifically intended to be a great starting point for anyone trying to learn the ecosystem, as well as a solid source of good info on more advanced topics.
I also maintain a catalog of Redux-related addons, utilities, and tools, at https://github.com/markerikson/redux-ecosystem-links .
The idea of a stateful grain is also really powerful and something we're harnessing extensively: if everything is a grain, all of your data is already cached in the activated grain so there's no need for a separate caching system. Additionally, any updates to the data are immediately available to the "cache" before you send it to the database. So transient data can be cached even if you're not sure you eventually want to persist the data. This allows you to do partial application of data to grains, and then eventually commit the data to storage (in the case where writing is expensive.) This of course is totally possible with more traditional architecture, but its impossibly simple in Orleans and it's hard to go back once you get to use it.
I also want to give a big thanks to the folks who are active in the Orleans Gitter channel. Honestly probably the most helpful open source community I've ever encountered. They're extremely thorough and always willing to help.
My plan had been to work to make the parallels more explicit so it's easier for other devs to wrap their head around the architecture ("it's just Redux" is a lot easier to explain than "it's this custom homebrew thing", just like "it's just Orleans" helps significantly with detailing the Actor model).
The idea of an actual server-side .NET Redux implementation is really exciting, particularly coming out of the Orleans community.
