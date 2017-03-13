Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Webserver Back End with Orleans Actor System, Dotnet Core and Server-Side Redux (medium.com)
Neat series. There was another recent post on using a C# version of Redux as well, at https://spin.atomicobject.com/2017/03/13/adapting-redux-c-sh... . It's nice to see Redux's concepts spreading outside the Javascript world. I've had similar thoughts regarding some of the Python services I work with.

If anyone is interested in learning Redux (or React), I keep a big list of links to high-quality tutorials and articles on React, Redux, and related topics, at https://github.com/markerikson/react-redux-links . Specifically intended to be a great starting point for anyone trying to learn the ecosystem, as well as a solid source of good info on more advanced topics.

I also maintain a catalog of Redux-related addons, utilities, and tools, at https://github.com/markerikson/redux-ecosystem-links .

We've been working with Orleans for a few months to build out the next iteration of our infrastructure. I have nothing but good things to say about it. One of my favourite aspects of developing with Orleans is its single-threaded nature. Because a grain can by default only process one call at a time on a single thread, it's easy to make guarantees about data consistency inside that grain regardless of how many processes are reading/writing to it at once.

The idea of a stateful grain is also really powerful and something we're harnessing extensively: if everything is a grain, all of your data is already cached in the activated grain so there's no need for a separate caching system. Additionally, any updates to the data are immediately available to the "cache" before you send it to the database. So transient data can be cached even if you're not sure you eventually want to persist the data. This allows you to do partial application of data to grains, and then eventually commit the data to storage (in the case where writing is expensive.) This of course is totally possible with more traditional architecture, but its impossibly simple in Orleans and it's hard to go back once you get to use it.

I also want to give a big thanks to the folks who are active in the Orleans Gitter channel. Honestly probably the most helpful open source community I've ever encountered. They're extremely thorough and always willing to help.

Very excited to see this. I built a large Actor-based architecture (homebrew originally, now ported to Orleans) and while spinning myself up on React/Redux recently I started realizing how closely our data flow architecture mimics Redux.

My plan had been to work to make the parallels more explicit so it's easier for other devs to wrap their head around the architecture ("it's just Redux" is a lot easier to explain than "it's this custom homebrew thing", just like "it's just Orleans" helps significantly with detailing the Actor model).

The idea of an actual server-side .NET Redux implementation is really exciting, particularly coming out of the Orleans community.

