|Ask HN: What short and effective exercises do you recommend?
1 point by gits1225 19 minutes ago
|I am convinced that I should exercise regularly, but I prefer short and effective exercises which will get me to 80% energy with 20% effort so to say. My intention is not to be Hercules, but to be healthy enough to think clearly and be active.
Types of exercises I follow and recommend:
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPO-zST-7EE
[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LT_dFRnmdGs
[3] Skipping for 5 mins.
[4] Sleeping for 7 hours.
