Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What short and effective exercises do you recommend?
1 point by gits1225 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I am convinced that I should exercise regularly, but I prefer short and effective exercises which will get me to 80% energy with 20% effort so to say. My intention is not to be Hercules, but to be healthy enough to think clearly and be active.

Types of exercises I follow and recommend:

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPO-zST-7EE

[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LT_dFRnmdGs

[3] Skipping for 5 mins.

[4] Sleeping for 7 hours.






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: