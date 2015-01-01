Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Why are more and more websites asking for phone numbers now?
Some, outright demand it. This would be considered unacceptable just 2 years ago. They don't even pretend it's for 2FA now.





It helps to identify users in the real world for long term.

It's relatively common to have multiple email addresses. Fewer people buy extra SIM just to have a pseudonym.

If the website decides to sell your information to advertising companies, banks or insurance companies, they can use phone number to attach users even if the other identifying information is false or slightly different. It adds directly into the bottom line.

Carlos Danger needs dual SIM phone.

> would be considered unacceptable...

A more honest way of saying this would be that it wouldn't have worked -- requiring a phone number during onboarding would drastically lower your conversion rates. So what's changed? Is this a generational (grumble grumble millenial grumble grumble) thing?

Also, I'd love to know what sparked your asking this question. I don't see a particular uptick in services requiring a phone number for signup, which is something I'd have definitely noticed as I don't carry a phone.

Twitter demanding a phone number to unlock a 5 min old account after saying it was optional and then pretending I broke their rules just to get my phone number.

As for the uptick in services requiring phone numbers? All the messaging apps, all the freelance websites, facebook, google, classified ad sites/apps. And these are just examples of things I tried using.

Phone numbers are more convenient in contrary to email: every individual has only one phone number, which hardly ever changes. They consider the phone number as unique identifier of a user.

Many websites think that lots of users have multiple emails and thus maybe sign up twice. Again, it's only about convenience.

"every individual has only one phone number, which hardly ever changes"

[Citation-needed] As someone who had been holding three different phone numbers at the same time, and who used to be accessible at about 10 different cellphone numbers, I feel you are mistaking your beliefs for facts.

Not sure about the number hardly ever changing, but at least in the US, the number of mobile cellular subscriptions and number of people is approximately 1:1 [0].

[0] http://data.worldbank.org/indicator/IT.CEL.SETS.P2?end=2015&...

Outliers don't matter for marketing.

stop spam and automated sign-ups

