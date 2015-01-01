Ask HN: Why are more and more websites asking for phone numbers now?

It's relatively common to have multiple email addresses. Fewer people buy extra SIM just to have a pseudonym.
If the website decides to sell your information to advertising companies, banks or insurance companies, they can use phone number to attach users even if the other identifying information is false or slightly different. It adds directly into the bottom line.
Carlos Danger needs dual SIM phone.
reply
A more honest way of saying this would be that it wouldn't have worked -- requiring a phone number during onboarding would drastically lower your conversion rates. So what's changed? Is this a generational (grumble grumble millenial grumble grumble) thing?
Also, I'd love to know what sparked your asking this question. I don't see a particular uptick in services requiring a phone number for signup, which is something I'd have definitely noticed as I don't carry a phone.
As for the uptick in services requiring phone numbers? All the messaging apps, all the freelance websites, facebook, google, classified ad sites/apps. And these are just examples of things I tried using.
Many websites think that lots of users have multiple emails and thus maybe sign up twice. Again, it's only about convenience.
[Citation-needed]
As someone who had been holding three different phone numbers at the same time, and who used to be accessible at about 10 different cellphone numbers, I feel you are mistaking your beliefs for facts.
[0] http://data.worldbank.org/indicator/IT.CEL.SETS.P2?end=2015&...
It's relatively common to have multiple email addresses. Fewer people buy extra SIM just to have a pseudonym.
If the website decides to sell your information to advertising companies, banks or insurance companies, they can use phone number to attach users even if the other identifying information is false or slightly different. It adds directly into the bottom line.
Carlos Danger needs dual SIM phone.
reply