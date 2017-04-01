Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
G.K. Chesterton on AI Risk (slatestarcodex.com)
4 points by deerpig 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





A charming April 1st post. My two favorite lines were "our tools have been rebelling against us since the first peasant stepped on a rake" and "Even a village idiot can fall in love; Newton never did".

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: