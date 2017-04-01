Hacker News
G.K. Chesterton on AI Risk
(
slatestarcodex.com
)
4 points
by
deerpig
19 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
deerpig
16 minutes ago
A charming April 1st post. My two favorite lines were "our tools have been rebelling against us since the first peasant stepped on a rake" and "Even a village idiot can fall in love; Newton never did".
