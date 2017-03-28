Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Utah Keeps the American Dream Alive (bloomberg.com)
> I went to Utah precisely because it’s weird. More specifically, because economic data suggest that modest Salt Lake City, population 192,672, does something that the rest of us seem to be struggling with: It helps people move upward from poverty. I went to Utah in search of the American Dream.

By this criterion, should Salt Lake City be so weird to a New Yorker?

Upward Mobility in the 50 Biggest Cities: 1. San Jose 12.9% 2. San Francisco 12.2% 3. Washington DC 11.0% 4. Seattle 10.9% 5. Salt Lake City 10.8% 6. New York 10.5% ... 50. Charlotte 4.4%

Source: Where is the Land of Opportunity? The Geography of Intergenerational Mobility in the United States Raj Chetty, Nathaniel Hendren, Patrick Kline, and Emmanuel Saez http://www.equality-of-opportunity.org/documents/

The $20K per year per pupil that NYC (and other large cities) spends is skewed because of the enormous costs of special education. I don't know the numbers for NYC, but from an article I saw about Philly: cost to educate non-special need child: $10K, moderately special need: (7% of students) $20K, severe special need: (another 7% of students) $40K.

I suspect Salt Lake City has a much lower amount of special needs students.

Still, we spend an enormous amount of money on K-12 education in NYC and other large cities.

It seems that a big factor is empathy, something that many politicians don't have. Meanwhile in a few Places in Florida you get arrested if you try to feed the homeless.

Would love to see how much Utah residents end up spending on poverty efforts, including donations and taxes and volunteer time. I believe there are inefficiencies in the current system, but by and large poverty reduction costs money. Socially liberal, fiscally conservative may not be feasible when you do the math

