Ask HN: I built a news aggregator, how to monetize it? 1 point by kenny_g 4 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite I have built a news aggregator (memetracker) which is almost similar to Google News and Techmeme. I am looking for ideas on how can I generate money from this aggregator. I am only doing this to get the money for a social project (a community service learning center in Mauritius). I am not a full time developer or star entrepreneur - but I like dabbling into codes and helping people. I was intially thinking of selling the script - but I am not sure I would be able to raise the amount I need for the social project which is $50,000. The news aggregator is not online yet - I am wondering whether I should pursue this idea or not. Any ideas how I can monetize this project ?








