Ask HN: Why is Office 365 in such a bad shape?

Hi HackerNews, I am partner and CTO of a growing company and recently bought Office 365 business premium for us. Aim was to replace the web of providers with a single cloud-based service for files, email, calendars, ... After looking at different offers we agreed on going with Microsoft's cloud offer as it provides everything we wanted and even more. For the last two days, I had the pleasure of setting everything up. Honestly, I was expecting more, there are a lot of bugs, unfinished features or things that are simply broken, e.g.: - I use English as language setting, other employees use German. I have found at least two places where I can change the language settings. There are pages in English, pages in German and even pages in both languages - we wanted to use OneDrive as Dropbox replacement, but Microsoft has this idea of using SharePoint for that purpose - which is fine, but we need desktop sync and when one clicks on "Sync" simply nothing happens. Known issue, no solution - To use OneDrive as a team, I then created a folder and tried to share it with the group Everyone - that fails with no reason - UIs are confusingly different - Modern UI, pages looking like an older Office version, pages with broken CSS, some pages simply return no content - "sticky session"; sign out, sign in as a different user, go to mail, voila previous user. I know they say to close all browser windows but what the heck? All in all I was expecting more from the largest and most important software company. If I had the chance, I'd move to Google. In fact, we're looking for a CRM and I won't go with Dynamics 365. Are Microsoft's products really in such a bad shape or am I just totally frustrated?