Ask HN: What is the audience of Apple Music?

Last week a friend and I launched a project called playlists.am. Its a discover tool for user generated playlists on Apple Music (AM). Since my friend and I are both AM users, we really wanted and needed this. We had it up and running in 2 days, and were ready for the world to see it. So we've started out with a post on /r/AppleMusic, which got us some great responses (people were actually enthusiastic about it). At that point we were quite confident on a HN and Product Hunt launch. Getting a bigger audience is keen for the sites, sinds its sort of a community. However the launch on HN and PH didn't go quite as we hoped (and expected on the good Reddit comments). I know that HN is not always a guarantee for going to the front page, but from PH I expected more (we've were featured, and got around 40 up votes). So I'm interested to know if perhaps the tech audience of HN and PH aren't Apple Music users, or if its just that they don't share the same enthusiasm that the Reddit users did have?