Last year, I said:
"Chatbots are a fancy name for when your API is accessible through some well-known IM service.
They come with all of the monetization issues of APIs, but they're surfaced in an environment where you have no pre-existing relationship with the client, and you can't even charge them for access.
This essentially limits the business model to where you give away the chatbot and make money some other way; or you recognize you have no business model and do it anyway." [1]
The discoverability factor is amusing: apparently everyone complains about discoverability, just like they did with Apps and websites. First-comer Kik isn't big enough for advertisers, meanwhile, Facebook added bots just to have them and isn't doing anything to promote them because it realized it has all the users, and botmakers will give them business regardless.
The discoverability question always boils down to "how will people find my stuff, in favor of my competitor's stuff?", which just proves that the chatboot "boom" is just like the app boom and the website boom before it: a gold rush to make it big early, then as the dust settles, the roster of victors will have emerged and they'll maintain those rankings for years. Others can still establish niches for themselves, but they are deluded if they think runaway success is a realistic goal [2].
All this means, as the article points out, that most of today's chatbots are just phone trees in text form -- which still has value, but is a lot less enticing as a get-quick-quick scheme.
[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13309116#13309844
[2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12863565#12867493
If you chat with a bot you have near-human expectations. Yes it should be flexible and not just one-purpose. That's the reason for chatbots instead of a button. And if you can't provide that you need to use bots to make human labour cheaper, e.g. telephone bots who make support hotlines cheaper by getting some of the details out of the way before sending you to a human. Success will come to companies who can work in this gray area where bots and humans interact to provide a service together. I think Amazon did the same, when they started their suggestion engine, where actually humans would do the sorting at first, then supported by machine learning and finally they got replaced by pure software.
The small games are pretty fun too, perfect for killing time when bored.
There are also things which would otherwise have to have been a separate app. I don't want to download another app.
Chatbots with AI where they try to have a "conversation" is often just a lot of hurdles to do something that should be trivial.
