Assuming mobile data is $10/GB, a 1MB video ad costs the end user 1 cent. Quality (though not premuim) mobile ad space has a CPM of about $5, or a cost per impression of half a cent. So whenever you see an ad in a mobile app and you aren't on WiFi, you are paying 1 cent to use the app _and_ watch an ad and the publisher is getting less than half a cent (ad rev share) from the advertisers. The end user and the publisher would be better off if they just paid the publisher half a cent directly.
1) People straight up don't want to see ads. Ad blockers, Netflix, etc. are a natural response to this. If your medium relies on traditional ads, there's an increasingly large chance that your audience won't ever see those ads in the first place.
2) Companies want to know that their advertising dollars are actually producing results, and traditional advertising completely sucks at this. If you've never run a traditional ad campaign, I suggest giving it a try and then decide how much value you think you got out of it. You can spend thousands to millions of dollars and have absolutely no idea if your money impacted sales even the smallest amount. Compare that to adtech, where you get real data on outcomes on a regular basis. Even if it's crap data, it's often better than "well we think the brand is stronger now".
3) Traditional mediums for advertising are dying out quickly, especially with younger demographics. Newspapers used to be the prime advertising medium, and now most of them are guilting, begging, or strong-arming people into viewing their ads online. Magazines readership has been declining year over year for at least a decade. Live broadcast TV viewing among younger viewers has been flat or declining as well. Where are you supposed to find captive audiences willing to sit through your golden-age traditional advertising spots?
I agree that the adtech industry is slimy and in desperate need of a shakeup, but idolizing traditional advertising while ignoring the difficulties of ads in today's world doesn't really help here.
There is so much fraud. There are apps out there that are known to be mostly bot users. I was trying to free up some drive space by removing art assets from campaigns that had ended months earlier. Several campaigns had the banner art turned off so there is nothing to click that were getting hundreds of clicks per day. There was just a bug in the click fraud bot that forgot to check if the art assets was still live that was just hitting the click URL blindly.
I skip all the ads too.
Enabling brands to automatically opt-out of being shown adjacent to content with extreme/hateful views is only part of the problem. Ad tech must also contend with the fact that the audience has many dimensions. Someone who harbors hateful feelings for a subgroup of humanity may also be interested in a sweet deal on a pay as you go plan from AT&T.
Also it's significantly difficult to make a highly entertaining ad as well as convey your product benefits/superiority at the same time - strains creativity of the ad agencies though some are adapting faster to the online ad formats more than others.
At the end of the day all those "emotional equities" that highly engaging and emotional ads convey have mainly a role in creating a positive image around your brand - making people actually buy is very difficult without actually conveying your product's value and benefits.
But, since I mostly have content about AI, semantic web, and food + nutrition + machine learning, I would be happy to place ads for specific products and services that I personally like. But I don't know of any ad placing service that, as a small traffic web host, would help me approach companies that I would like to advertise on my sites.
Now you probably have a "real" day job and don't really need to make even the website pay out, let alone make a living out of it. Not so for many other people who do make a living out of content.
One of the startup I used to work at is basically slickdeals where they just grab a bunch of coupons from cj and put it on their website.
I'd imagine you can filter the coupons you want from them after they throw a tons at ya and post them on your website.
Was just a programmer so I didn't deal with CJ directly to know how they work.
If I buy ad time on late-night shows on NBC, I know I don't have to worry about Jimmy Fallon opening his show with a diatribe on "White Genocide" or "How feminists are the real Hitlers" or incoherently rambling about LBGTQ tumblr teens in a sweat-stained Starwars t-shirt.
Several Youtube content creators want to be able to freely oscillate between their core content topic (gaming, pop culture, etc) and random "edgy" topics. You're free to do that, and you shouldn't be censored, but you are not entitled to ad dollars.
They claim they're just trying to be "real" and "authentic" with their audiences, but how is it "authentic" to rant against Jews, Muslims, immigrants and neoliberal globalism while lining your pocket with ad revenue from Johnson & Johnson on a global technology platform built by immigrants/1st-gens, many of whom are jewish or muslim themselves? The cognitive dissonance is exhausting.
Also, I've never thought about it before but I think the writer's claim that modern ads are really direct response marketing is right on. There is a difference.
