Mop: Command line interface for stock quotes
(
github.com
)
2 points
by
nodesocket
42 minutes ago
nodesocket
31 minutes ago
This repo is broken and looks unmaintained. Thankfully there is a fork that compiles and has a few custom fixes implemented.
https://github.com/brandleesee/TerminalStocks
