Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Prisoner of Facebook
(
medium.com
)
2 points
by
gorer
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
sealub
59 minutes ago
I also fell for this back in my younger days. Gave them my birth cert, and student ID. It still haunts me to this day, but I was just a dumb high school kid.
Needless to say, I haven't went back to Facebook since.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Needless to say, I haven't went back to Facebook since.
reply