Another interesting fact is that the sum of 1/p for every prime p diverges. It shows that the set of primes is "large" in a certain sense. It would probably be much easier to factorize integers if it wasn't.
f_n = (1 - f_(n-1)) * P_n^(-1) + f_(n-1), where f_n is the fraction divisible by the first n primes and P_n is the nth prime.
So we can see the faster f_n approaches 1, the faster the first term approaches 0, and the faster f_n ~ f_(n-1). Perhaps doubly so, as if f_n approaches 1 faster, then P_n is smaller and it's reciprocal bigger as well. (We could plug in an estimate for P_n if we were converting to a closed form, to work out the asymptotic implications.)
88 percent of all integers have a PRIME factor under 100
All integers have a factor under 100, which is 1.
1x = 1
Factorization is then defined "upto units and reordering", so, for instance,
6 = 2 * 3 = (-2) * (-3) = 3 * 2 = (-3) * (-2)
Why might this be useful? Sometimes, number systems ("rings") we care about might have more units, and in order for there to be a sensible theory of factorization[1], we have to take these things into account. Not all rings are as nice as Z[2].
For instance, allow me to go off on a tangent: consider the set of all numbers of the form
a + ib (a, b integers)
2 = 1 + 1 = 1 - i^2 = (1 + i)^2
3 = 3
5 = 1 + 4 = 1 - (2i)^2 = (1 + 2i)(1 - 2i)
7 = 7
11 = 11
13 = 4 + 9 = 4 - (3i)^2 = (2 + 3i)(2 - 3i)
...
p = 1 (mod 4)
p = (a + ib)(a - ib) = a^2 + b^2
Theorem[4] (Fermat, sometimes called the "Christmas theorem").
The primes that can be written as a sum of two squares are exactly those congruent to 1 mod 4.
PS. Yes, I may or may not have ignored the case of 2 above. Tons of theorems in number theory are stated for "odd primes". 2 is, after all, the oddest prime.
[1]: e.g. it turns out that "p is prime", defined as
p | ab implies p | a or p | b
p = ab implies either a or b is a unit
[2]: Each step up the ladder of class inclusions adds some nice property that makes life easier, but diminishes the power of the theorems one proves. (Euclidean domains are almost perfect in that sense!) Behold, a bestiary most vile:
[3]: Notice that 2 factorizes as a power, not as a product of distinct factors. This is technically "ramification", not "splitting" (that term is reserved for the distinct-factors case). The following Wikipedia page treats the entire content of this post far better, and has links to the "real" algebraic number theory pages ;)
The numbers that don't factorize at all are said to remain "inert". (And there's something related called an "inertia group" that disappointingly has little to do with mechanics.)
(1 + i)² = 2i
2 = (1 + i)(1 - i)
