The Dark Side of Going Abroad: Foreign Experiences Increase Immoral Behavior [pdf] (insead.edu)
> "Using multiple methods (longitudinal, correlational, and experimental), eight studies (N > 2200) establish that broad foreign experiences can lead to immoral behavior by increasing moral relativism, or the belief that morality is relative rather than absolute."

Well, morality IS relative. It's not a "dark side" of going abroad. I feel pity for those who did this research because they're the ones who are "in the dark" and believe in their little world enough to do a research and write a paper on this. It's similar to bunch of christians doing a research about why God exists. I'm all for philosophy and theorizing things but just don't claim it to be "scientific" just because you used all these multiple longitudinal, correlational, and experimental whatever bullshit methods.

