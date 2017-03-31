Hacker News
New terrorist laptop bombs may evade airport security, intel sources say
1 point
by
swatkat
53 minutes ago
dbg31415
46 minutes ago
This is fearmongering, and a dupe.
https://hn.algolia.com/?query=laptop%20bombs&sort=byPopulari...
reply
