Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Case Against Eating Fish (thewalrus.ca)
21 points by breitling 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Rather than handwringing over what meat it is OK to eat, just don't eat meat.

reply


This again. There are a few good takedowns of the Oceana report and how even the seemingly modest 20% is vastly exaggerated for click bait reasons. Even The Huffington Post attacked it, not exactly a site known to go easy on businesses:

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/tamar-haspel/mislabeled-fish_b...

I can't find it, but there is an even better article that explains how the US fishing industry got Congress to make imported fish be called something else so they wouldn't be seem as competition. Can't find that though.

reply


Related, this video on youtube which made me not want to eat fish anymore: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jH6wH1dqbwc WTF?!

reply


That is my understanding also. That said, I have started eating fish again on the advice of my doctor: I have been on the Eat to Live diet (no red meat, little meat in general, no dairy, no sugar that is not in whole fruit, lots of seeds and nuts). My doctor likes the diet but asked me to add two servings a week of oily fish high in omega 3. Expensive, but there are a few brands of Norwegian sardines packed in water that taste good to me.

I won't eat fish in a restaurant or from a grocery store chain.

reply


Not sure if you have access to a good place that smokes fish but you may want to give it a try. I really enjoy it and find my body craves the oil. Smoked lake trout is my favorite because its very oily and to me tastes delicious. It can be a little salty though if you have to watch your salt intake.

You can get it with head on and skin so you can tell what kind it is. Also if you ever do try it, try to get a whole one smoked with bone in. Something about leaving the bone in makes it have a slightly different texture and taste, to me at least.

One other thing is make sure its smoked well, meaning if it isnt smoked long enough it can be too moist. I wouldnt want anyone to try it and sort of get a soggy smoked fish lol. Nothing "wrong" with it but I think its better eating.

Edit..person who posted about smoked sardines just made me so hungry! never had em and its going on list, thanks for suggestion!

reply


Smoked sardines with a splash of lemon are amazing.

Capers, or specifically caper brine, also make for a wonderful addition. You could also go for a combination of salt, dill, and Old Bay.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: