Does PNC have a bad cert? (pnc.com)
1 point by ossmaster 40 minutes ago





It appears valid to me and other systems - https://www.ssllabs.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=www.pnc.com

It appears similar issues have occurred in the past - https://productforums.google.com/forum/#!topic/chrome/1alZsH... I would recommend double checking to see if you are running the latest version of Chrome and comparing the cert information on other devices to see if your chromebook is displaying old information along with insuring that you are not going through a proxy.

thanks

I am on a chromebook and have been trying to access this site all day. However it continues to have a bad cert and have been waiting on it get fixed. I access it on my phone and it works fine. Wondering if it's something I am doing wrong.

