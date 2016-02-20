The present thinking on various mole rat breeds and their cancer resistance is that they have more active and more useful cancer suppression gene activities for p16, p21, p27, ARF, etc, and that their tissues have a lot more high molecular weight hyaluronan than peer species [2]. Disabling the gene producing the hyaluronan makes them vulnerable to cancer, and that appears connected to p16 activity.
The important outcome of the particular setup for naked mole rat biochemistry may be that their cells are a lot more sensitive to crowding, and will more readily self-destruct when that happens. Without that, cancer is more readily induced.
[1]: http://dx.doi.org/10.1177/0300985816630796
[2]: http://www.rochester.edu/news/show.php?id=6572
