Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Cassandra vs. MongoDB vs. CouchDB vs. Redis vs. Riak Comparison (kkovacs.eu)
2 points by zengid 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





MongoDB and Cassandra are on top of the pile as far as NoSQL goes [1], but I wonder how other DB's are comparing as of late? I'm particularly interested in Couchbase for some reason, because it seems to be the most robust mix of 'the good stuff' that the other DB's offer. Can anyone shed some light or shade?

[1] http://db-engines.com/en/ranking

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: