Cassandra vs. MongoDB vs. CouchDB vs. Redis vs. Riak Comparison
(
kkovacs.eu
)
2 points
by
zengid
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
zengid
57 minutes ago
MongoDB and Cassandra are on top of the pile as far as NoSQL goes [1], but I wonder how other DB's are comparing as of late? I'm particularly interested in Couchbase for some reason, because it seems to be the most robust mix of 'the good stuff' that the other DB's offer. Can anyone shed some light or shade?
[1]
http://db-engines.com/en/ranking
