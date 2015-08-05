reply
This is a big assertion. There are multiple forces at play regarding Uber's erosion. The culture is a significant aspect of it, but not the entire reason. Other forces include regulation, Uber's floundering self-driving play, and Uber's inability to continue paying drivers the same rates without running out of money.
1. Their optimistic / misguided (or is it? Can we be sure yet?) foray into self-driving cars was a result of arrogance stemming from their toxic bro culture
2. Their problem with subsidizing rides and losing money is due to a win-at-all-costs competitive attitude that demands they run Lyft into the ground, stemming from toxic bro culture.
3. Increasing regulation is due to their arrogant tendency to flout local taxi laws and run Uber anyway (this I might agree with, though I'll note that Uber is often wildly popular when it disrupts a local taxi market, and they have been able to get their way in part due to asking Uber riders and drivers to actively support regulation change in their area)
But, no, I agree with you. The idea that everything Uber's struggling with is directly the fault of the toxic bro culture that Kalanick has (seemingly single-handedly?) created is absurd.
"despite many studies showing that women run companies better than men" and "none of the 15 biggest American tech companies valued over $1 billion has a female chief executive"
The first seems to suggest I could find studies saying the opposite, or that perhaps increased diversity is the best option and who is CEO isn't as important. Would love to see the source they used for this. For the second I thought HP and Yahoo were both run by women CEO's and as CEO why are they being ignored? Or is it just referring to unicorn startups? On spotty connection so hard to check.
Edit I previously mentioned AMD and IBM having female CEO's but edited out as I was getting downvoted. Not trying to push any agenda just pointing out the statements seemed wrong.
When somebody says a CEO is a sociopath they are essentially arguing that the CEO has little/no empathy, believes their success is due to their own inherent superiority, views morality/law as an obstacles to their success, and defines success as in personal achievement without regard for collective wellbeing.
Moreover, by name-calling the trait (using a derogatory word) one is collectively reshaping the cultural definition of success away from "Make billions of dollars you have no need for and are going to leave to your kids" toward "Make the world a better place."
So I disagree on every level I guess.
I understand - it's a horrifying baseline condition for human society. But pretending like it's untrue or limited to some tiny subset of marginal deviants isn't getting us anywhere. Most socipaths/psychopaths are non-violent, and still manage to cause immeasureable harm in people's lives every day.
I bring this up because while it's entertaining and perhaps a more-true-than-not narrative of the Brogrammer startup, it's a bit facile and may lead people to 1) automatically assume brogrammers are going to be a problem and more concerningly 2) ignore problems at companies that aren't run by brogrammers.
> Bro culture also values speedy growth over sustainable profits, and encourages cutting corners, ignoring regulations and doing whatever it takes to win.
> As this was happening, Google’s self-driving car unit sued Uber, alleging it had stolen its ideas. Then word leaked that Uber had been using a sneaky software tool to deceive regulators in cities around the world. All this is as much a part of “bro culture” as the poor treatment of women; the point is to get away with as much as you can.
Blatantly false bullsh.t. This is called capitalism in its raw form, profit first and everyone/everything else be damned. (edit: No, this was not intended as a pun on "America first", but indeed "America first" actually resolves to "profit first" once you dig a bit)
Corporate trickery of regulators ("using a sneaky software tool to deceive regulators"), corporate espionage ("alleging it had stolen its ideas") etc. is nothing new, and it has zero to do with "bro culture". In fact, regulations were created to rein in capitalism. Capitalism needs regulation or otherwise it naturally evolves into a form of "anarchy", but unlike the ordinary definition of "anarchy", this one means "corporations can do whatever the ... they want, and the workers are exploited as far as possible".
Also, excessive partying, going to brothels on company accounts or wasting company funds on stuff like private jets is nothing new. A decade or two companies were even able to legally declare bribes as expenses, it's only a recent development that excesses get punished by the public. And because the public does not want to blame the real culprit (capitalism and individual greed, whereby the greed is the foundation for capitalism), the mentioned behavior got labeled as "bro culture" instead.
Implying the culture at top-performing American companies is acceptable.
"So-called justice porn has no place in a productive society." I'm screencapping this as a warning sign on the road to downfall-by-hubris. Seriously, shake your head. Productive society without justice is every dystopian nightmare we've been imagining since we started wondering what tomorrow might be like.
Lets deconstruct it.
(a) Select for examples where white men (who the tech media has generally decided are evil and always are a problem) have failed in business
(b) Now we will identify these people with a codeword (tech bro) because we can't actually say "aggressive white men" without being overtly racist
(c) Now lets generalize and blame all the problems of the entire industry on these evil white privileged males who the media has decided to demonize
(d) Conclusion: White men aka tech bros are the root of all problems in Silicon Valley and must be controlled and stopped because they are bad human beings, all of them!
Once you see through the superficial dressing the underlying logic is hilarious.
If you read a lot of media you start to see the patterns. Over and over again the urge is to blame the nearest convenient white male CEO for whatever problem just happened. Donald Trump got elected? Lets blame Zuckerberg for fake news. Then lets blame Peter Thiel and then Sam Altman. Note: All white men in positions of power.
In reality:
People get rich frequently in Silicon Valley by being assholes, taking other people's property, customers, business, employees. We call this system "capitalism."
YouTube grew enormous on the back of pirated content. Alibaba and Amazon profit tremendously from counterfeit products. Steve Jobs and Bill Gates spent their careers suing, back-stabbing and stealing ideas form one another and those around them.
Don't even get me started about Larry Ellison.
Capitalism is not really nice, get over it.
Just because you are offended by it doesn't make it untrue.
