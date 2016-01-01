Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Adobe Sensei (adobe.com)
15 points by goblin89 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





Sounds kind of like the equally ambiguous IBM Watson, applied to Adobe software.

Is this an April Fools joke? I can't figure out what it's supposed to actually do.

Was hoping this was an April fool's thing.

What's with tech's obsessive use of Japanese culture? As if the ubiquitous "zen" prefix wasn't bad enough.

umm.. does anyone have buzzword-free explanation?

For Adobe which is so tightly connected to the success of the marketing industry, it really did disappoint me at how worthless this whole page was for explaining what the point is.

The video itself was a waste of my time. It didn't inform me what the product was or why I should want whatever it is. Then the descriptions further down were sort of half-baked.

Overall, it sounds like they're adding a new cloud service that leverages machine learning to charge you for some automation features that will do some of the work for you. The examples they provided weren't particularly exciting or worthy of buzz, but maybe the target audience will get hyped.

I thought this was some kind of parody of HBO's Silicon Valley... and then I realised it's April Fools (well, maybe in the States still..?)

but there are articles from 2016 about this!

Nope.

http://www.itbusiness.ca/news/analyst-firm-isnt-exactly-sure...

