Scaling to Millions of Users (benroux.me)
7 points by liquidise 2 hours ago | 6 comments





I totally disagree. There's 2 secrets to scaling to millions of users:

1. You aren't going to have millions of users so any work you do to support it is stopping you from delivering features that will make your existing 10 clients happier.

2. Write code that can be replaced (i.e. design for change). When preparing a complex new system, discuss how it could be ripped out later, and what assumptions it has about other systems (which will restrict them when they want to change), and what assumptions the new system's users will have of it.

Be pragmatic: it's better to write something that's a bit of a hassle to replace later, rather than something with a perfect interface that can have drop-in replacements deployed effortlessly, if you can get the former out the door way faster.

I totally agree with this however I actually found the original post to be quite reasonable. Unlike some, he was not advising that you build for scale from the beginning. Quite the opposite. For example, he makes sensible suggesting like optimizing queries & getting bigger servers instead of more servers.

Are you sure you totally disagree? The author seems to mostly agree with your first point -- don't spend too much effort or complexity on scalability until you actually need to scale:

If we focus on scale too early, we sacrifice a lot of the agility that we need early on. We need to think about our growth as getting more cargo on our journey. With each new customer we get a bit more valuable. We also get heavier and less agile. Our job as engineers is to patch the holes in the hull as we find them, and scale the size of the infrastructure at the right times.

1. Most companies will never have a million+ users. But what happens when yours does? This is the experience i have been living for the last year, and i am sharing the challenges that come with that growth.

2. Write code that is maintainable. I don't advocate solving for problems that don't exist [1], but i cannot agree with building code specifically so that it is readily disposable.

[1]: https://blog.benroux.me/good-problems-to-have/

Getting a million users is infinitely harder than scaling a system to handle a million users. Most systems could run comfortably on a Raspberry Pi.

I don't think the suggestion is to make sure your code is disposable. It's that you need to code for now and it's difficult to predict which code may become a candidate for disposal.

1. So literally this doesn't apply to you.

2. Not going to help.

