1. You aren't going to have millions of users so any work you do to support it is stopping you from delivering features that will make your existing 10 clients happier.
2. Write code that can be replaced (i.e. design for change). When preparing a complex new system, discuss how it could be ripped out later, and what assumptions it has about other systems (which will restrict them when they want to change), and what assumptions the new system's users will have of it.
Be pragmatic: it's better to write something that's a bit of a hassle to replace later, rather than something with a perfect interface that can have drop-in replacements deployed effortlessly, if you can get the former out the door way faster.
If we focus on scale too early, we sacrifice a lot of the agility that we need early on. We need to think about our growth as getting more cargo on our journey. With each new customer we get a bit more valuable. We also get heavier and less agile. Our job as engineers is to patch the holes in the hull as we find them, and scale the size of the infrastructure at the right times.
2. Write code that is maintainable. I don't advocate solving for problems that don't exist [1], but i cannot agree with building code specifically so that it is readily disposable.
I don't think the suggestion is to make sure your code is disposable. It's that you need to code for now and it's difficult to predict which code may become a candidate for disposal.
2. Not going to help.
