Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What does Google's new tool “App Maker” mean for web developers? (developers.google.com)
26 points by djangowithme 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





I've often wondered, if you could create a gui app maker like this where the app itself could be exported as, say, a Rails codebase at any time. That would help reassure organizations that wanted to use the service but were worried about lockin or the service shutting down.

reply


Very interesting! This concept has been around for a long, long time in many guises - arguably recent examples are Zoho, Microsoft PowerApps, Salesforce perhaps... And many more going back to Access, Lotus Notes and dbase.

The question is really one of execution (and remaining modern). Too generic and it lacks a killer app. Too specific and it hides of a niche.

reply


I requested access a few months ago... still don't have it.

We are looking at a number of these rapid development tools. Hopefully google opens it up soon before we select a different one.

I'd be curious if this platform has sticking power. Google rolls these sorts of offerings out from time to time and then shuts them down. If I knew there was a couple years of runway for this offering my fears would go away.

reply


What are the alternatives you are looking at?

reply


@dang, this title seems to be editorializing.

reply


That everything will be replaced by machines including you? ;-)

reply


Google SharePoint?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: