The Passwordless Method
(
rempel.world
)
3 points
by
nbrempel
21 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
Zekio
18 minutes ago
I should probably change to doing this, I almost always have to use the reset password function anyway
nbrempel
6 minutes ago
I realized I was using the password reset functionality a lot which is how I came up with this workflow.
