In light of Congress deciding it is once again legal for ISPs and carriers to gather and sell our browsing information without prior consent, I felt it important to have a 'say' in the matter. So I created a simple Chaos Browser Monkey that tirelessly browses random sites, (even/especially while you sleep) to skew the results of any browsing, and likely identifying, habits you may have. Take back your privacy by adding in hundreds or thousands of random site visits into the stream of data your ISP already sees, essentially hide your browsing in plain sight. Cheers and happy (chaos) browsing!! Link to code here (free as in beer, not puppies): https://github.com/acochenour/chaos_browser_monkey Enjoy!