What is Aeternity blockchain? (youtube.com)
Main highlights from the video:

1) Aeternity has lightning fast off-chain transactions. This gives more security and scalability.

2) Hybrid of PoW (consensus, mine on any devices) + PoS (governance).

3) Oracle machines - connect any real world data to smart contracts easily: elections, sports events, gold and oil prices, etc.

