Fuzzing is magic – Or how I found a panic in Rust's regex library (nibor.org)
It would be interesting to know how such a panic-inducing bug makes it passed Rust's much vaunted borrow-checker and other correctness validations. Or does the regex library include "unsafe" code blocks?

The borrow checker eliminates data races and hard memory errors, such as access violations. Panics are well within the bounds of safety.

From the docs:

Unlike C, Undefined Behavior is pretty limited in scope in Rust. All the core language cares about is preventing the following things:

* Dereferencing null or dangling pointers

* Reading uninitialized memory

* Breaking the pointer aliasing rules

* Producing invalid primitive values: dangling/null references, a bool that isn't 0 or 1, an undefined enum discriminant, a char outside the ranges [0x0, 0xD7FF] and [0xE000, 0x10FFFF], A non-utf8 str

* Unwinding into another language

* Causing a data race

<snip>

Rust is otherwise quite permissive with respect to other dubious operations. Rust considers it "safe" to:

* Deadlock

* Have a race condition

* Leak memory

* Fail to call destructors

* Overflow integers

* Abort the program

* Delete the production database

https://doc.rust-lang.org/nomicon/meet-safe-and-unsafe.html

This bug has nothing to do with memory safety or borrowing. It's just an old fashion logic bug, and the panic prevents any memory unsafety from happening.

This bug was in the regex-syntax crate, which doesn't use any unsafe. The regex crate itself does have two uses of unsafe however (one for eliding bounds checks in the inner DFA loop and another for eliding bounds checks in Teddy).

The borrow checker can be [ab]used to guard for several forms of resource usage patterns, but make no mistake here: Rust doesn't mark the end of program bugs (or security bugs). It prevents some forms of bugs.

There will still be plenty of bugs to go around.

