From the docs:
Unlike C, Undefined Behavior is pretty limited in scope in Rust. All the core language cares about is preventing the following things:
* Dereferencing null or dangling pointers
* Reading uninitialized memory
* Breaking the pointer aliasing rules
* Producing invalid primitive values:
dangling/null references,
a bool that isn't 0 or 1,
an undefined enum discriminant,
a char outside the ranges [0x0, 0xD7FF] and [0xE000, 0x10FFFF],
A non-utf8 str
* Unwinding into another language
* Causing a data race
Rust is otherwise quite permissive with respect to other dubious operations. Rust considers it "safe" to:
* Deadlock
* Have a race condition
* Leak memory
* Fail to call destructors
* Overflow integers
* Abort the program
* Delete the production database
This bug was in the regex-syntax crate, which doesn't use any unsafe. The regex crate itself does have two uses of unsafe however (one for eliding bounds checks in the inner DFA loop and another for eliding bounds checks in Teddy).
There will still be plenty of bugs to go around.
