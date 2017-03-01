Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Loading Microsoft 4K BASIC on ALTAIR 8800 with Papertape
(
just8bits.blogspot.com
)
18 points
by
mmastrac
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
robterrell
28 minutes ago
That's awesome. I remember flipping switching on the front of a BYTE-8 computer to input the boot loader for the paper-tape reader. 8-year-old me would have killed for fewer bytes. I don't recall anything as small as 20 bytes though... it was definitely 40 or 50 bytes.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply