Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Which genetic testing options should I buy?
1 point by WhitneyLand 26 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
Our family wants to have DNA tests done just because it may be fun/interesting. Learning details our on origins/ethnicity, some genealogy, maybe even health markers.

Any suggestions on what to order?

It seems AncestryDNA and FamilyTreeDNA are superior to other providers (was surprised to read 23andMe is a laggard).

Which would you choose?

And out of all the FTDNA options, are the expensive ones better (person tested will be female)? https://www.familytreedna.com/products






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: