|Ask HN: Which genetic testing options should I buy?
|Our family wants to have DNA tests done just because it may be fun/interesting. Learning details our on origins/ethnicity, some genealogy, maybe even health markers.
Any suggestions on what to order?
It seems AncestryDNA and FamilyTreeDNA are superior to other providers (was surprised to read 23andMe is a laggard).
Which would you choose?
And out of all the FTDNA options, are the expensive ones better (person tested will be female)?
https://www.familytreedna.com/products
