Spam detection in the physical world
openai.com
21 points
by
raccoonone
2 hours ago
2 comments
itchyjunk
39 minutes ago
It took me forever to realize this was an April Fools joke (or so I think). Even the adversarial spam made me think "idk why you would do it but that is interesting". Maybe my bias to trust most things from certain sources. :)
gdb
30 minutes ago
The application is indeed a joke (though you do have to watch out for that devious adversarial spam...), but the technique for sim-to-real transfer is very real:
https://arxiv.org/abs/1703.06907
:).
