Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Spam detection in the physical world (openai.com)
21 points by raccoonone 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





It took me forever to realize this was an April Fools joke (or so I think). Even the adversarial spam made me think "idk why you would do it but that is interesting". Maybe my bias to trust most things from certain sources. :)

reply


The application is indeed a joke (though you do have to watch out for that devious adversarial spam...), but the technique for sim-to-real transfer is very real: https://arxiv.org/abs/1703.06907 :).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: