What should a 45 year old who just completed a Data Analytics Masters do?

Hi, I know you are all resourceful hackers. So I want your thoughts on the following. I am a 45 year old Indian in India who just completed Professional Masters in Data Analytics from IIT Chicago, School of Applied Tech. I have a regular Electrical Engg job in the Ship building Industry (my under grad is in EE) in the govt sector; yet I am interested in CS, Data Analytics and the InfoSec fields in that increasing order of interests. How do you think I should spend my time with my Interests given that I may or may not change jobs as on date (worry about age discrimination in Indian IT).? Maybe I may not be able to go into IT proper with my age. I am not sure. Neither will my company use my skills. What do you think I should do to keep my skill set intact and grow it. I love being in CS, fiddling with Data and Infosec. I am already developing small tools in my job as and when required. Give me some ideas. Thanks for your time. -- Regards, Surya








