FBI TAKEDOWN NOTICE (phrack.com)
5 points by e19293001 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





> GET http://phrack.com HTTP/1.1 > User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 6.0.1; ASUS_Z00LD Build/MMB29P) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/56.0.2924.87 Mobile Safari/537.36 AppEngine-Google; (+http://code.google.com/appengine; appid: populace-soho)

HTTP/1.1 200

Content-Length: 1565 Accept-Ranges: bytes Keep-Alive: timeout=15, max=100 Server: Apache Last-Modified: Fri, 31 Mar 2017 18:04:05 GMT Connection: Keep-Alive Etag: "6df31bbd34f5f59ce93f4244fd863328173fdfd0" Date: Sat, 01 Apr 2017 14:33:56 GMT Content-Type: text/html

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8" ?> <!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Strict//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-strict.dtd"> <html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml" xml:lang="en"> <head> <meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8" /> <meta http-equiv="content-language" content="en" /> <meta name="description" content="304183039b6f7a2595db858f05eab355" /> <meta name="keywords" content="phrack" /> <meta name="robots" content="follow,index,all" />

   <meta name="revisit-after" content="7 days" />
   
   <title>SEIZED SITE</title>
   
   <link href="/css/style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
</head> <body id="top"> <center> <br> <br> <img width="600" src="/images/fbi-logo.png" alt="..[ FBI CYBER DIVISION ].."> <br>

   <div class="texto-2">
   <div class="p-title">SEIZED SITE</div>
   <hr width="600" />
   </div>
   
   <div style="padding-top: 4px; padding-bottom: 4px;">
<div class="around">

<pre><code> FBI TAKEDOWN NOTICE

                            THIS HACKING SITE HAS BEEN SEIZED
                             
       by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in accordance with a seizure
       warrant obtained by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern
       District of New York and issued pursuant to 18 U.S.C.  paragraph 983(j) by
       the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York
</code></pre> </div> </div>

</center>

</body> </html>

Truncated? No

reply


I'm curious what the meta description content value means.

reply


It's the MD5 hash of "April1st"

reply


Wow. Just wow.

reply


looks legit.

reply




