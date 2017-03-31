HTTP/1.1 200
SEIZED SITE
SEIZED SITE
FBI
TAKEDOWN NOTICE
THIS HACKING SITE HAS BEEN SEIZED
by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in accordance with a seizure
warrant obtained by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern
District of New York and issued pursuant to 18 U.S.C. paragraph 983(j) by
the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York
FBI TAKEDOWN NOTICE
