Most of Mars' air was 'lost to space' (bbc.co.uk)
18 points by daegloe 2 hours ago | 5 comments





> That liquid water once stood on Mars' surface or flowed freely at times seems obvious.

> However, climate models, based on the limited evidence to date of what the atmosphere was like, have struggled to simulate a Mars on which conditions were warm enough to allow lots of liquid water. Much of it would have been locked up in ice, they suggest.

Bit contradictory here.

Observations and models don't match, so there is some input that is missing. In this case it seems to be a heavier atmosphere (which has later blown away). Their hopes are that this added assumption will reconcile the observations and models, and thus give a more complete picture on how Mars developed.

Not really. We know there was liquid water, we just don't know how.

Some of my friends cite 'sources' that humans came from Mars but destroyed the planet's atmosphere and had to escape to Earth. They seem (slightly) less crazy now!

Are they in any sort of business to confirm these claims?

