A fully functional pixel-perfect Windows 95 application in Electron (mapzen.com)
12 points by saikofish 34 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





The sad thing about this joke is I kinda miss this UI ...

I'm confused, did they mimic the windows 95 feel with HTML / CSS? Or did they use WINE? Why did they want to make a serious application resemble Windows 95?

Yup, all done in HTML and CSS!

What date was this published? :o)

It's April 1st :)

april1.js does all this

Probably has a thing or two to do with today's date...

At this early hour, I miss high quality desktop apps with low-latency user interfaces. And high density. And a consistent look in all applications.

