A fully functional pixel-perfect Windows 95 application in Electron
mapzen.com
12 points
by
saikofish
34 minutes ago
8 comments
favorite
tangue
2 minutes ago
The sad thing about this joke is I kinda miss this UI ...
seibelj
8 minutes ago
I'm confused, did they mimic the windows 95 feel with HTML / CSS? Or did they use WINE? Why did they want to make a serious application resemble Windows 95?
saikofish
2 minutes ago
Yup, all done in HTML and CSS!
mstade
7 minutes ago
What date was this published? :o)
ff_
7 minutes ago
It's April 1st :)
Ericson2314
7 minutes ago
april1.js does all this
hootener
6 minutes ago
Probably has a thing or two to do with today's date...
Ericson2314
3 minutes ago
At this early hour, I miss high quality desktop apps with low-latency user interfaces. And high density. And a consistent look in all applications.
