Movie Business Scrambles to Adapt to Changing Consumer Demand (variety.com)
14 points by walterbell 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





This doesn't surprise me. With all the good jobs drying up and wages decreasing, young people can't afford to go to the theater when the price of attending has been going up. On top of that, it seems like most big movies are formulaic, following the same pattern and not eliciting anything more than mild amusement. It's just not worth it anymore.

For younger people, restaurants have taken budget away from movies and clothes. Wages aren't a factor. It's true that movie prices have increased, but it's not a significant rate of inflation compared to food.

That's an interesting idea. Do you have any data on this? I could believe that some money that would have previously gone to movies is now going to food, but I find it hard to believe that lower inflation adjusted income wouldn't impact movie sales.

> On top of that, it seems like most big movies are formulaic, following the same pattern and not eliciting anything more than mild amusement

Yeah. The problem is that studios have gone risk-averse. A movie production can run way up to 250-300M US$ in budget plus promotion costs (earlier movies had analog reproduction and logistic costs, too, but most cinemas are digital now which has basically no distribution cost). So they tend to stick to either sequels or adaptations of popular comics, to reduce the risk of having to shoulder a 250M $ loss.

The same mindset exists in the cinema industry: either fill your screens with "blockbuster" movies and have an okay-ish visitor count, or risk having a couple indie films which gather no audience.

In old times, there was stuff like the German "Filmförderungsanstalt" (roughly translated to "movie subvention agency") which provided subventions and financial help to all parts of the chain - from production to distribution. But with costs increasing (labor, advertising, and especially the extremely expensive switch to digital), subventions don't have the same impact on production cost to also make indie films viable.

(Exceptions like Iron Sky proving the general rule)

I personally think that there's a new way. On Kickstarter, Arrowstorm Entertainment regularly launches new campaigns for movies. One of the more succesful ones is a fantasy movie series called Mythica, already at part 5: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/arrowstorm/mythica-5-th...

One of the more recent ones is 626 Evolution, a science fiction movie: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/arrowstorm/626-evolutio...

These are low budget movies aimed at a specific crowd. You join in for $15 or more. I love them.

The first 2 films in this series recruited about $80K. How is that enough for producing a movie ? does anybody know how their business model works?

