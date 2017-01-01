reply
Yeah. The problem is that studios have gone risk-averse. A movie production can run way up to 250-300M US$ in budget plus promotion costs (earlier movies had analog reproduction and logistic costs, too, but most cinemas are digital now which has basically no distribution cost). So they tend to stick to either sequels or adaptations of popular comics, to reduce the risk of having to shoulder a 250M $ loss.
The same mindset exists in the cinema industry: either fill your screens with "blockbuster" movies and have an okay-ish visitor count, or risk having a couple indie films which gather no audience.
In old times, there was stuff like the German "Filmförderungsanstalt" (roughly translated to "movie subvention agency") which provided subventions and financial help to all parts of the chain - from production to distribution. But with costs increasing (labor, advertising, and especially the extremely expensive switch to digital), subventions don't have the same impact on production cost to also make indie films viable.
(Exceptions like Iron Sky proving the general rule)
One of the more recent ones is 626 Evolution, a science fiction movie:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/arrowstorm/626-evolutio...
These are low budget movies aimed at a specific crowd. You join in for $15 or more. I love them.
