Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What is the most up-to-date way of resource for OpenCV 3?
2 points by jharohit 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
Every single book that I have tried to pick up uses an outdated version of the API. So apart from directly looking at the OpenCV documentation, what book or resource is MOST useful & updated in picking up OpenCV rapidly?





Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: