|
|Ask HN: A good grey list system for email?
|
1 point by bussiere 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I'am looking for a system that i can plug on a mail server. When someone send me an email when it's not in the database , the person get an email back with a webpage to acknowledge him as a human.
I would like some advice or recommandation for this kind of system.
Someone already give me that one but it's not free / open source :
https://www.mailinblack.com/
regards and thanks
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact