Ask HN: A good grey list system for email?
I'am looking for a system that i can plug on a mail server. When someone send me an email when it's not in the database , the person get an email back with a webpage to acknowledge him as a human.

I would like some advice or recommandation for this kind of system.

Someone already give me that one but it's not free / open source : https://www.mailinblack.com/

regards and thanks






