Why Japan’s Rail Workers Can’t Stop Pointing at Things (atlasobscura.com)
54 points by Hooke 57 minutes ago | 13 comments





We had the same sort of routine as this as factory workers in Japan so that we wouldn't forget to check/do soemthing. These explicit motions help you hit all the necessary components each time when working with hundreds of repetitions a day.

I've taken the bus often and the driver always announces when he breaks, accelerates, and takes curves, is this for the same reason?

People have explained to me that the driver announces everything so that standing passengers don't fall over, but I'm skeptical.

> People have explained to me that the driver announces everything so that standing passengers don't fall over, but I'm skeptical.

That makes sense actually, especially if many passengers are elderly. Around here the bus drivers don't announce what they do, but they take off and brake significantly less abruptly when they have unseated elderly passengers (either looking/reaching for a seat or standing to get out).

Yeah that's for passenger safety.

This is similar to a yoga in the Hindu religion. I read about this a while back. When performing this yoga, you call out every action silently or quietly. So, for example, when picking up your cup of coffee..."I am going to pick up this coffee", then.."I picked up the coffee".

I have to go look this up again.

Yoga in itself is religion. Can be done irrespective of one being Hindu or not

Wow this is fascinating. Clockwork, like everything else in Japan. I first noticed this when in Kyoto. The driver would point at the schedule, speedometer, sensors and all else. I found it slightly odd but made a mental note to google it later, which I eventually forgot.

> I found it slightly odd but made a mental note to google it later, which I eventually forgot.

See, that sort of thing doesn't happen with pointing-and-calling :)

I think the "clockwork" reference is somewhat overrated. Local trains are often late due to wind or snow ..

MTA train conductors need to do something similar in the New York metro, as there is a striped black-white sign they need to point to at each stop (it gets recorded on camera):

http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/4178532

It's in the article :)

I think I'd go insane if that was my job. It seems so utterly dehumanizing to have a human do that job every day. I don't mean just the pointing but the standing and doing things that surely computers and cameras could easily do.

Wow, my reaction is exactly the opposite. Good on the Japanese railways for employing intelligent and responsible adults to care for everyone's safety instead of cheaping out with cameras and computers. These are solid, respectable jobs, and it means there will always be competent people around to help when things go awry.

