For a few years now Mike and I have been dreaming of this day. We've seen the trends, we've watched from the sidelines, always waiting for the right moment for our big release.
Today, for no specific calendar related reason, we're launching Stories as a Service (SaaS for short).
SaaS enables you to add Story functionality to your site in just one line of code. We know you've all seen Stories by now, they're all over the face of the web. But you've not seen them like this.
Including revolutionary features such as +1™ (each story lasts for 25 hours), FaceStickers™ (our stickers are IRL and very sticky) and Photoshop1™ (pretend you're in Bali whilst in your underwear in your 1 bed flat), we think you're gonna love SaaS.
We're super excited to finally bring down the curtain on what we believe will be a revolutionary product.
We can't wait to see what you do with it (especially you, Facebook).
p.s. You can read the (short) story of the behind the scenes here: https://twitter.com/FredRivett/status/847825413422415872
I'll be about today to answer any questions you have (but may be asleep at times due to last nights late night push).
